Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives €54.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €54.54 ($63.42).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of DAI opened at €47.06 ($54.72) on Monday. Daimler has a 52-week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The business’s fifty day moving average is €44.41 and its 200-day moving average is €48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

