DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSFL. BidaskClub raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Centerstate Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of CSFL stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Centerstate Bank has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $26.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $196.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerstate Bank will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director Thomas E. Oakley acquired 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,332.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,711.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSFL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49,265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,213,000 after acquiring an additional 97,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 407.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 4,104.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 181,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 120.1% during the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 196,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 107,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

