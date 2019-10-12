D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHI. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

DHI opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D. R. Horton has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350 over the last ninety days. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,831,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,631,664,000 after purchasing an additional 315,191 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,278,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,558,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,995 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,337,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,074,000 after purchasing an additional 165,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

