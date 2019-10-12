D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on DHI. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.
DHI opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D. R. Horton has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22.
In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350 over the last ninety days. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,831,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,631,664,000 after purchasing an additional 315,191 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,278,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,558,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,995 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,337,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,074,000 after purchasing an additional 165,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.
D. R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
