D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in D. R. Horton by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 642,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,617 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 428,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 155,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.91. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

