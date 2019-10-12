Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,883 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Cytosorbents worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 7.0% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 680,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares during the period. 26.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTSO has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. Cytosorbents Corp has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

