CX Institutional Sells 5,403 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Linde were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 33,491.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,828 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 724,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,431,000 after purchasing an additional 93,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $194.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $206.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

