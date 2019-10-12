CX Institutional Has $124,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,957.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,380,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,756 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $724,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,908 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.6% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $730,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17,755.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after acquiring an additional 794,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $161.39 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.88. The company has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.15.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

