CX Institutional Buys Shares of 200 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.64.

NYSE FDX opened at $145.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.89. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $234.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

