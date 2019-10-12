Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,331,000 after purchasing an additional 276,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,677 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,468,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,891,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Standpoint Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.09.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $162.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.61%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.