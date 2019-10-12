Cumberland Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Biegel & Waller LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 243.7% during the first quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 192,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.48. 338,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,620. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $304.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.10.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.