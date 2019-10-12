Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,424.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth $750,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth $2,660,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth $1,822,000.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. 311,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $27.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.