Cumberland Advisors Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter worth about $3,302,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Mattel by 62.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in Mattel by 104.3% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63,534 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mattel by 139.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 34.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786,835 shares during the period.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MAT. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 1,731,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,981. Mattel Inc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $860.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.