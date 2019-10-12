Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report sales of $360.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $366.80 million and the lowest is $339.00 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $353.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $360.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.56.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.08 per share, with a total value of $2,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,626,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $882,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,433 shares in the company, valued at $14,839,634.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,768,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,441. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $106.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

