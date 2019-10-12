Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cue Biopharma, Inc. is an immunotherapy company developing a novel, proprietary class of biologics engineered to selectively modulate the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Cue Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CUE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,039.41% and a negative return on equity of 151.93%. On average, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 1,159.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

