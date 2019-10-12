Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Vista Outdoor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,939,000 after acquiring an additional 122,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,324,000 after acquiring an additional 94,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 662,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 31,869 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $337.28 million, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $459.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Miguel A. Lopez acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 33,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $150,435.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

