Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 869 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,240,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares during the period. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,767,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 19.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 101,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 63.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AMERCO stock opened at $386.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $316.00 and a 1 year high of $403.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.83.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.14 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total transaction of $847,071.54. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,128.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

