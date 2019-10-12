Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will announce $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. Cubic posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cubic.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUB. TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Cubic in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUB traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $69.68. 1,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,839. Cubic has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $74.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 109.53 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cubic by 79.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cubic by 69.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cubic in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Cubic in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cubic in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Read More: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.