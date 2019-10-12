CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Down 22.8% in September

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the August 30th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CSWI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.18. 128,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $978.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,068,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,850,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 858,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 287.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

