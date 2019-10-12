Crown Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,780.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Braziliex, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, Crown has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $8,780.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,341.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.19 or 0.02700971 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00490206 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000428 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,206,397 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bittrex, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.