Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown Crafts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown Crafts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

CRWS opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.23. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Crafts will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nanci Freeman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Crown Crafts during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Crown Crafts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 990,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown Crafts by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Crown Crafts by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

