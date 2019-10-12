Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,023 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $410,776,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,876,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,820,000 after buying an additional 480,354 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 776.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,478,000 after buying an additional 310,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,478,000 after buying an additional 252,451 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,977,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CP opened at $216.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.47. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $167.48 and a fifty-two week high of $247.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.634 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

