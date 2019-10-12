Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.29

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.29 and last traded at C$16.12, with a volume of 8703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.43, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 113.09%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

