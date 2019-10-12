Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 price objective on Credit Acceptance and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

CACC opened at $465.10 on Friday. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $356.12 and a 1-year high of $509.99. The company has a current ratio of 28.16, a quick ratio of 28.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $460.59 and a 200-day moving average of $471.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.08. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.95 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 34.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth $1,022,000. Natixis bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth $1,116,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth $42,000. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 34.3% in the second quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 45.8% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

