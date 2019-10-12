Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives $16.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVET shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Covetrus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erin Powers Brennan purchased 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $25,091.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,795,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,460,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,529,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

