Country Trust Bank Makes New $24.03 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 82,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 88.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.45.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,883 shares of company stock worth $12,042,217 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,416,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.78. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $268.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

