Country Trust Bank Buys 6,566 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,481,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Horton purchased 55,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $498,336.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,375,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,313,044. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

