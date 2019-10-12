COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

CMRE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $779.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.19.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 271,534 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 141.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 358,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 209,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 124,597 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 212.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 47,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

