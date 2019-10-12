Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

CZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cosan in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZZ. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Cosan by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 44,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Cosan by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 225,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cosan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after buying an additional 126,206 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZZ stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,723. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cosan has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cosan will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

