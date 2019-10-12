Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Lowered to $28.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a sell rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Corteva stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,509,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,975. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Glenn purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

