CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Given $6.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) have received an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CPLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 349,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 65,395 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.01. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.19 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

