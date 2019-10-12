Contrasting VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) & China Telecom (OTCMKTS:CHA)

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) and China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares VIVENDI SA/ADR and China Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVENDI SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A China Telecom N/A N/A N/A

China Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. VIVENDI SA/ADR does not pay a dividend. China Telecom pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

VIVENDI SA/ADR has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Telecom has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of VIVENDI SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of China Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VIVENDI SA/ADR and China Telecom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVENDI SA/ADR $16.45 billion 2.11 $149.99 million $1.08 25.30 China Telecom $54.85 billion 0.69 $3.20 billion $3.81 12.35

China Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than VIVENDI SA/ADR. China Telecom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIVENDI SA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VIVENDI SA/ADR and China Telecom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVENDI SA/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Telecom 3 1 2 0 1.83

China Telecom has a consensus price target of $53.90, indicating a potential upside of 14.53%. Given China Telecom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Telecom is more favorable than VIVENDI SA/ADR.

Summary

China Telecom beats VIVENDI SA/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIVENDI SA/ADR

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services; and owns and manages intellectual property rights, live performances, festival productions, and venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform; and Vivendi Content, a content creation unit, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services. The company also provides Best Tone information services; and information technology-based integrated solutions, such as system integration, outsourcing, special advisory, information application, knowledge, and software development services. In addition, it offers managed data services that include digital data network, frame relay, and asynchronous transfer mode services for government agencies, large corporations, and institutions; and leased line services, as well as sells, repairs, and maintains customer-end equipment. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, including network equipment, international Internet access and transit, Internet data center, and mobile virtual network services in various countries, including the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and North America; and music production and related information, instant messenger, and e-commerce services, as well as sells telecommunications terminals. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 303 million mobile subscribers; 146 million wireline broadband subscribers; and 116 million access lines in service. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Telecom Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Telecommunications Corporation.

