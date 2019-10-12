Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CON. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Pareto Securities set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €137.10 ($159.42).

Shares of Continental stock opened at €115.32 ($134.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €115.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €126.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. Continental has a twelve month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a twelve month high of €157.40 ($183.02).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

