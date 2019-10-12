Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) & Long Blockchain (NYSE:LBCC) Financial Analysis

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) and Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Constellation Brands has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Long Blockchain has a beta of -2.49, suggesting that its share price is 349% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Constellation Brands and Long Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $8.88 billion 4.19 $3.44 billion N/A N/A Long Blockchain $4.43 million 1.46 -$15.21 million N/A N/A

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Long Blockchain.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 96.8% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Long Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Long Blockchain does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Constellation Brands and Long Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Long Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and Long Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands 8.59% 14.66% 6.26% Long Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Long Blockchain on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Black Box, Clos du Bois, Franciscan Estate, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Ravage, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Schrader, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, Prisoner; and sprits under the Casa Noble, High West, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

Long Blockchain Company Profile

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade under the The Original Long Island brand name. In addition, the company focuses on developing and investing in blockchain technology solutions. Long Blockchain Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

