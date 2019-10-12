Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Consol Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $27.00 target price on Consol Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consol Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of CEIX opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $392.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.12. Consol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $350.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.90 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consol Energy will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

