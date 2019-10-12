CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the August 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $21.13.
CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 24.27%. Research analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCR. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CCR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.
CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile
CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.
