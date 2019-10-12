CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the August 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $21.13.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 24.27%. Research analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Consol Energy Inc. bought 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $129,007.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCR. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

