ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 71.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 127,136 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after buying an additional 177,213 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,401,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.60. 1,776,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,082,768. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

