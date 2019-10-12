Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$1.25 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$0.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

CFF traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 74,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,347. The company has a market cap of $13.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.89. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$3.47.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$95.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

