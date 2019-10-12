Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 3,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,579. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.18. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. Analysts expect that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,347 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

