COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMPGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.53. 86,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $26.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

