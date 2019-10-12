Compass Gold (CVE:CVB) Shares Up 5.8%

Compass Gold Corp (CVE:CVB) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, 112,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 316,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and a PE ratio of -5.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30.

Get Compass Gold alerts:

Compass Gold (CVE:CVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Gold Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Gold Corp is Canada-base company. The Company through its subsidiary Mali Gold Exploration Pty Ltd engages in gold exploration and mining sector. Mali Gold Exploration Pty Ltd holds gold exploration permits on number of sites in Southern Mali in the same region as several multi-million-ounce gold projects.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.