Comparing ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ACNB has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACNB and Old Second Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $80.44 million 2.97 $21.75 million N/A N/A Old Second Bancorp $138.97 million 2.58 $34.01 million $1.12 10.69

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 28.03% 13.77% 1.42% Old Second Bancorp 24.90% 15.20% 1.37%

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ACNB and Old Second Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Second Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Old Second Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than ACNB.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats ACNB on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation operates through a network of 22 community banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, southcentral Pennsylvania; 7 community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan production offices located in York, York County, Pennsylvania, as well as in Hunt Valley, Baltimore County, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

