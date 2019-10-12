Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Commscope worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commscope by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Commscope by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Commscope by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Commscope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Commscope by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Commscope alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Commscope from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on shares of Commscope and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

In other news, Director L William Krause purchased 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $252,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.