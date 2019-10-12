Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. Comerica posted earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $7.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Comerica from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 166.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,581,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,602,000 after buying an additional 2,236,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 9,489.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after buying an additional 1,584,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Comerica by 62.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,452,000 after buying an additional 1,051,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,414,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,248,000 after buying an additional 293,069 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Comerica by 1,146.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 300,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after buying an additional 276,819 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica stock opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

