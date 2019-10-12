Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 1.4% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.1% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 158,877 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,537 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,381. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $64,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,466.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,091 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $67,794.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,823 shares of company stock worth $1,169,337. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

