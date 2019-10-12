Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $97.65

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $97.65 and traded as high as $108.11. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $107.28, with a volume of 53,455 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on CCA. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised Cogeco Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$107.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$98.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.22.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$106.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61.
In other news, Director Louis Audet sold 15,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.60, for a total value of C$1,571,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,516,508. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Maheux sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.35, for a total value of C$28,865.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,746.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,349.
About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.
Further Reading: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.