Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $97.65

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $97.65 and traded as high as $108.11. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $107.28, with a volume of 53,455 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCA. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised Cogeco Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$107.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$98.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$106.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$587.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$585.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications Inc will post 7.6100006 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Audet sold 15,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.60, for a total value of C$1,571,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,516,508. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Maheux sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.35, for a total value of C$28,865.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,746.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,349.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

