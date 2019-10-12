Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900 at Jefferies Financial Group

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,335 ($43.58) price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,097.50 ($40.47).

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,542 ($33.22) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,652.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,745.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Coca Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.43).

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,723 ($35.58) per share, for a total transaction of £4,329.57 ($5,657.35). Insiders bought a total of 466 shares of company stock worth $1,259,659 over the last ninety days.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

