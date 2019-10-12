CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNXM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 42.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,436,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 95.0% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 260,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 126,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,015,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 36,518 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNXM remained flat at $$13.40 during trading hours on Monday. 246,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,358. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $854.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $19.47.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

