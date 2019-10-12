CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.09. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $2,011,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,211 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,948.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $358,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,204.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,186 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 114.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

