CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,525 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,502. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.28. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $71.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.4585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

