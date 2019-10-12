CMH Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,271,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,301,064. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

